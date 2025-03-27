Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Increases By 1,522.7%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a growth of 1,522.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Raytech Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAY opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Raytech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

About Raytech

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

