Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Rises By 520.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBRY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 8,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,949. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.