Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Rises By 520.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBRY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 8,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,949. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
