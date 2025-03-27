Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Decreases By 81.3%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Prysmian Stock Performance

Shares of PRYMY stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,834. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.