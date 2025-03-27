Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Decreases By 81.3%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Prysmian Stock Performance
Shares of PRYMY stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,834. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.
Prysmian Company Profile
