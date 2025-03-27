Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Drops By 73.0%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pop Culture Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

