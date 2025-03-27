Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Decreases By 98.8%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nicox Price Performance

NICXF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Wednesday. Nicox has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

