Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Decreases By 98.8%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nicox Price Performance
NICXF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Wednesday. Nicox has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
Nicox Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nicox
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.