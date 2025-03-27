Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Drops By 83.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Meiji Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. Meiji has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

