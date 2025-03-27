Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Declines By 93.7%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lion Group Price Performance

Shares of Lion Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 134,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,831. Lion Group has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

