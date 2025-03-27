Short Interest in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Expands By 308.6%

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the February 28th total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Linkage Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linkage Global stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,372 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.35% of Linkage Global worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linkage Global Price Performance

LGCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 183,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

