Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Expands By 493.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, an increase of 493.5% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,216. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

