Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Decreases By 87.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCI opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a market cap of $195.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.