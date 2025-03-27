Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Decreases By 87.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCI opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a market cap of $195.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intel’s Strategy to Win the Next AI Frontier
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.