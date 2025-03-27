Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Rises By 456.5%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 456.5% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 28,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,579. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.