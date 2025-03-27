Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Drops By 80.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 186,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.