Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Rises By 466.7%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 340,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,993. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

