Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Rises By 160.2%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the February 28th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,734,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 8,695,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317,443. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

