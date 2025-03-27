Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Rises By 160.2%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the February 28th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,734,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 8,695,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317,443. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ilustrato Pictures International
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.