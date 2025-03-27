Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Declines By 90.9%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $54.48 on Thursday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

