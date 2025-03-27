Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Declines By 90.9%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance
Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $54.48 on Thursday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
