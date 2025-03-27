Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Grows By 1,166.7%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of GDLC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 129,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,696. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile
