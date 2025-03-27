Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Rises By 250.0%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,301. General Enterprise Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 5.44.
About General Enterprise Ventures
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Enterprise Ventures
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.