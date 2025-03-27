Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Rises By 250.0%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,301. General Enterprise Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 5.44.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

