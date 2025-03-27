Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Increases By 762.5%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Featured Articles

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

