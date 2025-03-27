Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 67.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 640,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTGC opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3,947.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 369,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 360,473 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

