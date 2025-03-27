Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Rises By 2,300.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Eramet Price Performance
Shares of ERMAY stock remained flat at $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday. Eramet has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.
About Eramet
