Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 99.4%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

EPOKY opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

