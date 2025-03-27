Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 98.5%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

CSLLY stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. CSL has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

