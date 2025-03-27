Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 98.5%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL
CSL Stock Down 2.8 %
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.