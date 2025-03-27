Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Drops By 94.7%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
Shares of CBUMY stock remained flat at $25.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.
China National Building Material Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China National Building Material
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.