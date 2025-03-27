Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Drops By 94.7%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

Shares of CBUMY stock remained flat at $25.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.