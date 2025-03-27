Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Increases By 800.0%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
Chervon Stock Performance
CHRHF stock remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Chervon has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.
Chervon Company Profile
