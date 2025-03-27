Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Increases By 800.0%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Chervon Stock Performance

CHRHF stock remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Chervon has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Get Chervon alerts:

Chervon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.