Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Increases By 300.0%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

