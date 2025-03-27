Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Decreases By 66.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $81.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.9534 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

