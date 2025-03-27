Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 78.3%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 107,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $159,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.78 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

