Shawn Henry Sells 5,096 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,096 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $1,826,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,329,629.74. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12.

On Monday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $371.41 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

