Shawn Henry Sells 5,096 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,096 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $1,826,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,329,629.74. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12.
- On Monday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $371.41 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.22.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.
View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.