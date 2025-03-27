Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STTK. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

