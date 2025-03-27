SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SFL by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 428.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. SFL’s payout ratio is 106.93%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

