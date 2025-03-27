Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 263.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,007 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 134,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Semrush by 115.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,869,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 15,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $183,966.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,807,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,103,160.68. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Mason sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $101,674.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,373.36. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $18.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

