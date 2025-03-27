Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sekisui Chemical Price Performance
Shares of SKSUY opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Sekisui Chemical has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49.
About Sekisui Chemical
