Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SKSUY opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Sekisui Chemical has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49.

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products, high performance plastics, and medical businesses. The company offers LCD fine particles, photosensitive materials, semiconductor materials, optical film, industrial tapes; interlayer films for laminated glass, resins for vehicle use, rubber molded products, heat release materials, decorative plastic sheets, carbon fiber reinforced plastic composite mold materials, and polyvinyl alcohol resin; and adhesives, polyolefin foams, packaging tapes, plastic containers, functional tatami, and hygiene materials.

