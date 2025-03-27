Sei Investments Co. Has $24.02 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,176 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

