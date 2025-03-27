Sei Investments Co. Acquires 50,417 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of PVH worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PVH opened at $66.88 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

