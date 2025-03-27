Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 219,357 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,357 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $321.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

