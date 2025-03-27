Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.75% of Clearfield worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $550,087.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,608.36. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CLFD opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.26. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 10.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

