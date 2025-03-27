Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 875,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,881 shares of company stock worth $2,176,770. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.