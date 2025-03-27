Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,944.47. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,594 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.



