Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.65% of Kura Sushi USA worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,688 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 505,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $656.51 million, a PE ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Kura Sushi USA

