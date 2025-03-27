Scout24 (ETR:G24) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €99.30 ($106.77) and last traded at €98.45 ($105.86). 236,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.55 ($104.89).

Scout24 Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

