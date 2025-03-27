Science Group’s (SAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science Group (LON:SAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 758 ($9.76) price target on the stock.

Science Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SAG stock opened at GBX 435.10 ($5.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Science Group has a 1-year low of GBX 327.96 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.36). The firm has a market cap of £194.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Science Group alerts:

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Group will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current year.

Science Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Science Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.40%.

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £28,334.75 ($36,480.95). Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Science Group

(Get Free Report)

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.