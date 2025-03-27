SaverOne 2014 FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Small Cap

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SaverOne 2014 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($11.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.56). The consensus estimate for SaverOne 2014’s current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

NASDAQ:SVRE opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $355.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

