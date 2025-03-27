Sava Infond d.o.o. Purchases New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after buying an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 99.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after acquiring an additional 839,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,440,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,132,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after purchasing an additional 547,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research upped their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

