Sava Infond d.o.o. Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. United Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 103.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

