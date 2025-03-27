Sava Infond d.o.o. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 924,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,691,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $231.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.53. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

