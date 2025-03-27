Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $836,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.08 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

