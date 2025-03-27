Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $4.42 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Lam Research makes up about 0.8% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

