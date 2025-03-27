Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $1.05 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,210 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,268,000 after buying an additional 1,009,895 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,436,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,615,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,152,000 after purchasing an additional 385,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

