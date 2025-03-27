Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $238,650.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,369,693.25. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,789 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.88 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

