Sagil Capital LLP Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. Banco Macro makes up 3.4% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Macro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

BMA stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $118.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

